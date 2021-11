DES MOINES, Iowa -- Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by both the FDA and CDC, the next step for pediatricians is informing parents about the benefits of the vaccine for their children.

"Families have questions about safety, which really is a great thing. We want families to be concerned and thoughtful with their kids," said Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital. "By far the safer choice is to get immunized."