DES MOINES, IOWA -- "He was a good hearted man. He was the type to give the shirt off his back." Danny Sorter says he's still in shock over the death of his best friend, Jerry Coles, last night in a fatal crash at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

Coles, 51, and 47-year-old Kristy Hyde were riding on the same motorcycle when they were struck and killed by a 2016 Mercedes Benz. The driver and any passengers in the vehicle that hit them took off from the scene on foot. Police are still working to identify them.