INDIANOLA – Simpson Senior Brady Held is one of the best D3 baseball players in the country. Held, a native of Indianola ranks in the top 10 of almost every offensive category in the American Rivers Conference, which includes hitting over .400.

But hitting isn’t the only thing Brady excels in. Held is also arguably the best pitcher in the entire ARC. 2.20 ERA, leads the conference in strikeouts, opponents hitting just .170 against him, etc.

Brady also recently became the first Simpson player to surpass 200 strikeouts in his career.

John Sears has the story.