Wednesday, the NCAA amended its penalties for student athletes that gamble on other teams at their own schools. It’s not good news for Iowa’s Noah Shannon.

The adjusted penalty for such an athlete is a loss of a full year of eligibility. The previous penalty was a permanent loss of eligibility.

Still, it does signal the end of Shannon’s career at Iowa. During the preseason, senior defensive lineman withdrew from Big Ten Media Days and announced he was caught up in the gambling scandal.

Shannon recently returned to practice in hopes of being reinstated, but Wednesday’s announcement ends that hope.

Kirk Ferentz released a strong statement on the matter Wednesday night.

“I am heartbroken for Noah (Shannon) and his family that the NCAA has come to this conclusion. Noah did not break any laws. He did not commit any crimes. And yet he is being severely over-punished by a membership committee that refuses to see perspective or use common sense. I have said many times that I think it is peculiar that the state of Iowa is uniquely the focus of this investigation. Noah is being sidelined because the NCAA is ruling on an investigation that they did not instigate, using an uneven system of justice to severely punish an excellent young man. It is just wrong.” Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head football coach

This amended penalty will also apply to Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika, who gambled on Iowa State men’s basketball, as well as an unknown number of Iowa and Iowa State wrestlers.