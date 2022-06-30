PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold.

Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama.

Proctor says he told Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz he was committing on June 26, while wrapping up an visit to Iowa City.

“I think he was stunned,” said Proctor “[Ferentz] dropped his coffee down on the table and was like ‘that’s crazy.'”

It’s another huge get for the Hawkeyes, who, for the second-straight recruiting cycle, picked up an in-state commitment from one of the most highly-sought-after recruits in the country.

Proctor says his goal is to get to the NFL, and he felt like Iowa was the best path to doing so.

“I’ve had coaches tell me wherever I go that I can make it to the NFL, just because of my work ethic and stuff like that,” said Proctor. “I really feel like, three years, three-and-a-half years, that I can leave Iowa being a top-round pick, top first-round pick.”

Many speculated that the 5-star tackle would choose the Hawkeyes thanks, in part, to former teammate Nwankpa committing there last December. Nwankpa is set to take on his first season in Iowa City this fall. But Proctor says he chose Iowa because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

“Everyone was telling me that’s why I made my decision, because X and Gavin [Williams] were there. It’s just not true, but it’s a really, really good add-on,” said Proctor.

“I really do value the relationships I have with X and Gavin [Williams], but if they were at a school I didn’t like, then that’s not really going to sway me to that school,” added Proctor. “It’s all about the school.”

Proctor says the changing landscape of college athletics played little part in his decision to commit to Iowa.

“NIL didn’t have any factor,” said Proctor. “Five years ago, everyone was playing football, not getting money. That wasn’t really a focus. Now since the NIL comes in, a lot of kids are looking for that NIL deal at the school. I just don’t get it. It’s not for me because I’ve been without money before. I understand that I could have a million dollar deal a year at some schools, and just really doesn’t matter to me.”

Proctor canceled visits to other schools, in part, because he wanted to be back with his SEP teammates in advance of this high school football season. With his commitment to Iowa out of the way, Proctor will turn his focus to helping the Rams attempt to repeat as Class 5A state champions.

Southeast Polk beat Ankeny in the 2021 state title game, 24-7.