DES MOINES — Kadyn Proctor, the No. 1-rated high school offensive tackle in the country out of Southeast Polk, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama Tuesday afternoon.

Proctor flips from the University of Iowa to Alabama after committing to the Hawkeyes in late June.

Proctor visited Alabama over the weekend, a few days before his Twitter announcement.

Home away from home. Roll Tide 🙏🏾💕🐘 pic.twitter.com/hE9I9dnFxo — Kadyn Proctor (@KadynProctor1) December 20, 2022

Proctor has long been a 5-star recruit, garnering countless high-major offers. He told WHO 13 in June: “I’ve had coaches tell me wherever I go that I can make it to the NFL, just because of my work ethic and stuff like that. I really feel like, three years, three-and-a-half years, that I can leave Iowa being a top-round pick, top first-round pick.”

Proctor helped Southeast Polk to back-to-back state championships in Class 5A. The Rams beat Valley, 49-14, in this year’s title game. SEP beat Ankeny, 24-7, in the 2021 championship.

Proctor, and his teammate Abu Sama (Iowa State), will sign their national letters of intent at Southeast Polk High School Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m.