Pleasant Hill – SE Polk Freshman Skylar Slade is not only one of the best girls wrestlers in Iowa, but the entire country.

Slade is ranked number 1 at her weight class, undefeated. She’s won every match by fall except one, which was a major decision where she didn’t give up a point.

Skylar has taken her talents to a national stage as well. She finished runner-up at the prestigious Fargo tournament, she won the Super 32 title in North Carolina, she won the Pan Am trials and then went on to win the Pan Am Championships in Columbia.