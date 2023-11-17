The Southeast Polk Rams won their third straight class 5A state championship. SEP eventually pulled away from a gritty Ankeny team that had proved itself capable of upsets. 49-21, Rams, the final.



Running back CJ Phillip scored five touchdowns for SEP, just one fewer than Abu Sama in last year’s title game.



John Sears and Mark Freund bring you the highlights from the UNI-dome in Cedar Falls.

