GOWRIE, Iowa — Southeast Valley senior Aaron Graves will play football next year for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Graves is the youngest recruit to ever commit to the Hawkeyes, committing before his sophomore season in high school.

This past season Graves helped the Jaguars win a state title and was named Gatorade player of the year. He was also selected to play in the All-American game in Texas.

At 6’5″ 260 pounds, Graves will play defensive line at Iowa, but first he’s finishing up his senior year of high school. Graves also plays basketball for the Jags, AND wrestles…At the same time! Graves is ranked 2nd in Class 2A at heavyweight and averages 22 points per game on the court.

John Sears has more with the once-in-a-generation athlete.