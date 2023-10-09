The latest High school football RPI rankings were released on Monday. Top 16 make the playoffs. Just 2 weeks remain in the regular season.

Class 5A

  1. SE Polk
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Bettendorf
  4. Pleasant Valley
  5. CR Kennedy
  6. Ankeny
  7. Waukee Northwest
  8. Waukee
  9. CR Prairie
  10. Centennial
  11. Cedar Falls
  12. Linn-Mar
  13. Iowa City High
  14. Iowa City West
  15. Sioux City East
  16. Urbandale
  17. Johnston

ADM is the new number 1 team in Class 4A followed by Western Dubuque, Lewis Central, Bondurant-Farrar and North Polk.
Clear Lake is on top in Class 3A