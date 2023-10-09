The latest High school football RPI rankings were released on Monday. Top 16 make the playoffs. Just 2 weeks remain in the regular season.
Class 5A
- SE Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Bettendorf
- Pleasant Valley
- CR Kennedy
- Ankeny
- Waukee Northwest
- Waukee
- CR Prairie
- Centennial
- Cedar Falls
- Linn-Mar
- Iowa City High
- Iowa City West
- Sioux City East
- Urbandale
- Johnston
ADM is the new number 1 team in Class 4A followed by Western Dubuque, Lewis Central, Bondurant-Farrar and North Polk.
Clear Lake is on top in Class 3A