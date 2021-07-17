SE Polk ready to make a run at state softball

PLEASANT HILL – The SE Polk softball team upset 3rd ranked Johnston to make the state tournament last week, now the Rams want more.
SEP is making its first appearance at state in 7 years and will face 2-seed Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
