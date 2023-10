IOWA CITY – It was Iowa mens basketball media day on Monday. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 19-14 season that included a first round loss in the NCAA tournament.

Iowa has some new faces mixed in with some veterans.

One of those incoming Freshman is Pryce Sandfort out of Waukee, who reunites with his brother Payton. Both played on the state championship Waukee Warriors team 3 years ago. Now, they’re back together with the Hawkeyes.