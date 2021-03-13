San Diego Beats Drake 13-10 in Football Season Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mason Randall scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 3:34 remaining and San Diego beat Drake 13-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Randall’s score capped an 11-play, 75 yard drive for the Toreros. Randall was 19-of-25 passing for 234 yards and had two interceptions. Michael Carner and Derek Kline combined for 12 catches for 188 yards receiving. Brandon Eickert kicked field goals of 25 and 36 yards.

Chris Reese and Kevin Glajchen each sacked Drake’s Ben Nienhuis on consecutive plays as the Bulldogs couldn’t get past its 10 on their final possession.

Drake was held to 25 yards of total offense and was 2 of 11 on third-down conversions. Ian Corwin scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and Nathan De Bruin kicked a 43-yard field goal in the third for the Bulldogs.

Hunter Nichols had one interception, and returned a kick 62 yards for San Diego, which is the coaches’ preseason pick to win its 10th straight Pioneer League title.