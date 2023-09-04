IOWA — The arrival of Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer – but the official start to another year of RVTV celebrations. Once again the entire RVTV crew – Keith, Ed, Andy, John, Mark and Scott – is hitting the road to whip up excitement for the CyHawk football game on Saturday in Ames.

Here are the details on where you can find the RVTV parties on each of their stops:

Monday, September 4thAnkenyThe District at Prairie Trail
Tuesday, September 5thJeffersonTown Square, 201 E. Lincoln Way
Wednesday, September 6thManson10th Avenue & Main Street
Thursday, September 7thHumboldtS. 8th Street and Sumner Avenue
Friday, September 8thNevada6th and Lincoln Way