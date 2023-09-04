IOWA — The arrival of Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer – but the official start to another year of RVTV celebrations. Once again the entire RVTV crew – Keith, Ed, Andy, John, Mark and Scott – is hitting the road to whip up excitement for the CyHawk football game on Saturday in Ames.
Here are the details on where you can find the RVTV parties on each of their stops:
|Monday, September 4th
|Ankeny
|The District at Prairie Trail
|Tuesday, September 5th
|Jefferson
|Town Square, 201 E. Lincoln Way
|Wednesday, September 6th
|Manson
|10th Avenue & Main Street
|Thursday, September 7th
|Humboldt
|S. 8th Street and Sumner Avenue
|Friday, September 8th
|Nevada
|6th and Lincoln Way