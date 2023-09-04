IOWA — The arrival of Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer – but the official start to another year of RVTV celebrations. Once again the entire RVTV crew – Keith, Ed, Andy, John, Mark and Scott – is hitting the road to whip up excitement for the CyHawk football game on Saturday in Ames.

Here are the details on where you can find the RVTV parties on each of their stops:

Monday, September 4th Ankeny The District at Prairie Trail Tuesday, September 5th Jefferson Town Square, 201 E. Lincoln Way Wednesday, September 6th Manson 10th Avenue & Main Street Thursday, September 7th Humboldt S. 8th Street and Sumner Avenue Friday, September 8th Nevada 6th and Lincoln Way