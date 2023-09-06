JEFFERSON, IOWA — You can always find a good deal on a great deal of apples and more at Deal’s Apple Orchard in Jefferson. The family owned farm is entering their busiest time of the year with thousands of visitors planning trips to their orchards, pumpkin patch and store. With a new generation joining the family business, the Deals are make a hard turn with their cider recipe. Andy Fales has their story from RVTV in Jefferson.

