ANKENY, Iowa -- America's trucking industry is bouncing back from the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, but freight companies need more people to help get goods to their destinations.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Ankeny service center is hosting a job fair Saturday morning, the first time it has ever done so at its Iowa location. The company is looking to fill 40 to 50 positions, including drivers, forklift operators, and mechanics.