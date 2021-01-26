Roosevelt Hires Former Iowa State QB Jared Barnett as New Head Coach

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa State quarterback Jared Barnett has been named the new head coach of the Roosevelt Roughriders football team.

Barnett spent three years at Iowa State and is most famous for leading the Cyclones to an upset win over No. 2 Oklahoma State in 2011.

Barnett has coached high school football in Texas, then at Southwestern College in Kansas and at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Former Roosevelt coach Mitchell Moore announced last November he was departing to take the head coaching job at Iowa City High.

Moore spent two seasons coaching the Roughriders and completely changed the culture within the program. He led the Riders to a 6-3 record and their first playoff appearance in 23 years last season.