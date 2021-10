ANKENY, IOWA -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told a group of striking John Deere employees on Wednesday that he is standing behind them because the UAW has stood behind him.

Vilsack made a surprise visit to the picketers in Ankeny around 3:30pm on Wednesday. This is the seventh day of the strike that affects more than 10,000 John Deere employees at 12 plants in five states - including three Iowa plants.