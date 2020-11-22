Roosevelt Football Coach Departs for Coaching Job in Iowa City

Editor’s note: The video above is originally from August 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roosevelt High School football is on the way up, but the Roughriders will have to move on without head coach Mitchell Moore.

Moore is leaving Roosevelt to take the head coaching job at Iowa City High.

Moore spent two seasons coaching the Roughriders and completely changed the culture within the program.

Moore led the Riders to a 6-3 record and their first playoff appearance in 23 years last season. He only coached two games this year due to Des Moines Public Schools going fully online during the pandemic, which shut down activities.

Moore takes over for legendary Iowa City High coach Dan Sabers, but it’s a Little Hawk program that has had four straight losing seasons.

Shout out to Coach Moore and his family as he opens a new chapter in his life. The TRHS community THANKS YOU for everything and wishes you, Kelsi and the rest of the family nothing but the very best moving forward. You'll be missed.

✌🏾and💙 #RiderPrideAlways

The "Velt" — Roosevelt Activities (@trhsroughriders) November 22, 2020