Former Hawkeye star Riley Moss returned to his hometown of Ankeny for a public appearance that went over big with fans. Moss signed autographs and posed for photos at Karl’s Chevrolet.



The line to visit with the All-American out of Centennial High School wrapped around the Karl’s showroom, and went out the door. So many people lined up, Moss gladly stayed well past his designated time.



The Broncos drafted the cornerback in the third round. Training camp begins July 28th.



Mark Freund talked to Moss and fans, which you can see in the video.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction