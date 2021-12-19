Report: Iowa State’s Breece Hall to skip Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) escapes the tackle of West Virginia safety Tykee Smith (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State running back Breece Hall will not play in the Cheez-It Bowl after announcing his plans to enter the NFL Draft, The Des Moines Register reported.

Hall announced on Saturday he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft in 2022. Hall’s mother confirmed with The Des Moines Register Sunday morning that he will not play in Iowa State’s upcoming bowl game against Clemson on Dec. 29.

“While this decision has not been easy, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Hall said in a statement released Saturday. “I know that Cyclone Nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life.”

ESPN ranks Hall as the top running back prospect in the 2022 draft. Hall was named a consensus All-American for the second straight season after leading the Big 12 and ranking fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7) as a junior.

The Wichita, Kansas native is Iowa State’s all-time career leader in scoring (336), touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50), ranking fourth in Big 12 history in total touchdowns.

Hall set a new FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown during Iowa State’s game against TCU this season.