Central Iowa student-athletes helped re-write the state track record book early Thursday. Video highlights included, along with a written summary from Mike Mahon.

Team Scoring

(Through 5 Events-Done for Thursday)

Class 1 A Boys

1. Lisbon 21

2. New London 20

3. Earlham 18

4. Ogden 15

5. Bellevue 13

Class 1A Girls

1. Bishop Garrigan 20

2. Nashua-Plainfield 16

3. Calamus-Wheatland, Lisbon, Grand View Christian & S. WInn-Calmar 10

Class 4A Boys

1. Iowa City High 25.5

2. Dowling Catholic 19

3. North Scott 15

4. Ankeny 14.5

5. Sioux City North 13

6. Indianola & Linn-Mar 11

Class 4A Girls

1. West Des Moines Valley 22

2. Waukee 20

3. Des Moines Roosevelt 15

Dubuque Hempstead 15

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

6. Pleasant Valley 13

7. Dowling Catholic 11

GIRLS

RECORDS

Class 1A shot put – Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, 45-1. Old record 42-1 ¼, NiCole Dobernecker, Charter Oak-Ute, 2011.

REPEATING

Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A shot put for the second straight year.

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, tied for 24thin the shot put at 45-1.

Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids, ninth in the 400 at 55.27.

NOTES

More Than Just A Hoopster

Bishop Garrigan junior Audi Crooks is more than just a basketball player. Much more. Crooks, who led her team to the Class 1A basketball championship in March, set the first record of this year’s meet, throwing 45-1 to win the state title for the second straight year. She topped the previous record of 42-1 ¼ on all six of her throws. That throw ties her for 24thon the state’s all=time list.

Freshman Distance Whiz

After winning the Class 1A championship at the cross country meet last fall, freshman Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland now has a state title in track. Steines took the lead in the first lap, slipped briefly into second coming out of the final turn, then won a sprint to the finish to win the 3000 in 10:21.01. Hudson’s Allison Grady, seventh in Class 2A last year, took second in 10:21.91 and state meet newcomer Maddy Childs of Grandview Christian finished third in 10:22.82. It’s the second title for a Calamus-Wheatland runner in the event, following Michelle Lahann’s championship in 1998.

Addison Adds A Title

West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp added the Class 4A championship in the 3000 to the cross country title she won last fall. Dorenkamp, runner-up at the Drake Relays last month, pulled away early and won easily in 9:55.89, the fastest time in 4A this season. Des Moines Roosevelt’s Abbi Hahn was second in 10:05.21 and Valley’s Kamryn Ensley took third in 10:06.60. Dorenkamp is the first Valley champion in the event since Hall of Famer Christa Holms won the last of her three consecutive titles in 1989.

Pekin Picks Up A Title

Pekin achieved a first for its program – a state championship in the 4×800 relay. Senior Sarah Eubanks held off South Winneshiek’s Eryn Sabelka in the final 100 meters to give the Panthers the victory in 9:55.02, with South Winn finishing in 9:55.93. Sabelka closed in 2:21.65 but had too much ground to make up against Eubanks, who ran her leg in 2:22.77 to give her school its fourth relay championship.

Hempstead Hustles To Title

First a Drake Relays title, now a state championship – Dubuque Hempstead certainly knows how to run the 4×800 relay. The Mustangs got an excellent 2:17.54 carry from sophomore Keelee Leitzen on the third leg and anchor Brooke O’Brien took them home to finish in 9:21.09. Ames got second (9:29.10) behind a 2:19.67 anchor from freshman Marley Turk, but Leitzen – the state cross country champion two years ago – gave O’Brien too much of a lead to be overtaken. It’s Hempstead’s first state title in the 4×800 and the first in any relay since the Mustangs won the shuttle hurdle in 2004.

Freshman Achieves A First For Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua-Plainfield now has state track championship, thanks to freshman Kadence Huck. Huck won the Class 1A 400 in 57.35, giving her school its first state title in any track event. Before the consolidation, Plainfield won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1962 and 1967. Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds, who finished third last year, moved to second, running 58.28.

Gabby Gallops Along

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabby Cortez continued her mastery in the 400. Cortez added the Class 4A state championship to the Drake Relays title she won last month, beating a good field to win in 55.27, which puts her at No. 9 on the state’s all-time list. She’s the first runner from Prairie to win the event. Defending champion Claire Farrell of Norwalk was second in 56.06.

BOYS

RECORDS

Class 4A discus – Walker Whalen, Indianola, 204-9. .Also overall meet record. Old 4A record 192-6, Nick Brayton, Iowa City West, 2007. Old overall record 197-5, Tom Yezek, Northwood-Kensett, 2016.

REPEATING

Kole Becker of Lisbon won the Class 1A long jump for the second straight year.

Earlham won the Class 1A 4×800 for the third straight year.

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

Sioux City North, No. 4 in the 4×800 relay, 7:44.64.

Walker Whalen of Indianola No. 4 in discus, 204-9

NOTES

Stars Are Shining

Sioux City North’s 4×800 relay outdid itself in winning the Class 4A championship. The Stars came in at No. 12 on the state’s all-time list and moved up to No. 4 with its time of 7:44.64. That’s also the fourth-fastest high school time in the country this year. Gabe Nash anchored in 1:55.22 to produce the first 4×800 title for a Sioux City school since East won the event in 1972.

A Whale(n) Of A Throw

Indianola’s Walker Whalen put his name in the record book with an outstanding series of throws in the Class 4A discus. Whalen threw 204-9 on the last of his six attempts to break the 4A record and the overall meet record. He first broke those records on his fourth throw, then did it again on No. 5 and No. 6. That 203-9 keeps him No. 4 on the state’s all-time list and ranks fourth in the country this year among high school athletes. He came in with a best of 202-10. Second-place finisher Corey Phelps of Ames throw 195-10, which ranks No. 7 on the all-time list.

He’s A Saint

Riley Witt of Saint Ansgar looked strong and smooth through in winning the Class 1A 3200, the Saints their first state championship in the event in more than five decades. Witt, who finished fourth a year ago, turned his final lap in 66.8 seconds to finish in 9:38.96. The last Saint Ansgar runner to win at that distance was Lowell Tesh in 1970, when it was a two-mile race. Earlham’s Dominic Braet was second in 9:43.49.

Ford Drives Ahead

Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn kicked into high gear at just the right moment and came away with a state championship. Washburn passed Dowling Catholic’s Will Ryan with 300 meters to go and won the Class 4A 3200 in 9:05.35, giving him a state title after a runner-up finish at the Drake Relays last month. The Little Hawks junior closed in a swift 56.8 seconds to win easily. Jacob Mumey of Pleasant Valley finished second in 9:13.85 and Ryan got third in 9:15.48.

Kole Collects Another Title

Lisbon’s Kole Becker is a state champion again, winning his second straight title in the Class 1A long jump. Becker went 23-2 ¼ to claim his fifth state championship overall. And he was consistent throughout the competition, going at least 23 feet on all four of the jumps he took. Becker also won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles last year and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay. He’ll defend those hurdles titles later this weekend, but his bid to repeat as a four-time champion ended when he finished third in the 400 Thursday afternoon.

Turning The Tables

North Scott high jumper Sam Skarich turned the tables on a rival to win the Class 4A championship. Skarich cleared 6-8 to edge Jacob Kieler of Cedar Falls for the title. Kieler also cleared 6-8, with the championship going to Skarich on fewer misses. Skarich had settled for third while Kieler got second at the Drake Relays last month. Jack Noble of Class 3A North Polk won that event in a jump-off.

It’s In The Cards

With the state cross country champion and runner-up on the final two legs, Earlham raced to its third consecutive title in the Class 1A 4×800 relay. Cross country champ Jayden Dickson took the Cardinals to the finish with a 1:59.22 carry, giving them a time of 8:04.95. Dickson got the baton from Dominic Braet, who finished second in the 3200 earlier today and also was second in cross country last fall. Braet covered his 800 leg in 2:02.38. Dickson, Braet and No. 2 runner Darrell Matchem all ran on last year’s championship team. New London was second in 8:11.57.

Tyrese Turns It On

Ankeny’s Tyrese Miller was a double-winner at the Drake Relays and he’s off to a good start in doing the same at state. Miller won the Class 4A 400 in 48.71 and had the fastest time in the qualifying for Saturday’s 100, running 10.85. He also reached the finals in the 200 with the third-fastest time out of the preliminaries. Miller won the 100 and 400 at Drake last month.

Team Scoring is Completed for Thursday in Classes 2A & 3A

Boys Class 2A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Underwood 22

2. Tipton 19

3. Cardinal, Eldon 12

4. Des Moines Christain 10

Bellevue 10

Northeast, Goose Lake 10

OABCIG 10

Jesup 10

9. South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Pella Christian 8

Girls Class 2A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

2. Van Meter 14

3.Sibley-Ocheyedan 13

4. Hudson 12

5. Waukon 11

6. West Lyon, Inwood 10

7. Williamsburg 9

8. Union, LaPorte City 8

KPWC 8

Southeast Valley 8

Boys Class 3A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Pella 21.5

2. ADM, Adel 20

3. North Polk, Alleman 18

4. Washington 16

5. LeMars 10

Newton 10

Charles City 10

8. Knoxville 8

Dallas Center-Grimes 8

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 8

Girls Class 3A Scoring-Thru 5 Events

1. Ballard 19

2. Charles City 16

3. Oskaloosa 13

4. Epworth, Western Dubuque 12

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 12

6. Wavery-Shell Rock 11

Davenport Assumption 11

8. Solon 10

Keokuk 10

10. Bondurant-Farrar 8

Carlisle 8