After one of the most impressive turnarounds in NCAA basketball history, and a Sweet Sixteen, Iowa State has rewarded men’s head coach T.J. Otzelberger with a sizable raise and contract extension of one additonal year.



Otzelberger’s contract now runs through June 30, 2027. His guaranteed compensation climbs from $700,000 to $1.2 million, but the total means $2 million annually, up from $1.5 million.

Iowa State went from two wins to 22 wins in Otzelberger’s first year as head coach. The 11th-seeded Cyclones won two NCAA Tournament games.



