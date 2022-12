The first year of girls sanctioned wrestling has received nothing but high praise. The Raccoon River Wrestling team is made up of girls from Waukee, Northwest, Van Meter, and ADM.

James Biscoglia is in his first season coaching RRW after 16+ years at Waukee and Van Meter coaching boys. In fact, James coached his son Kyle (now at UNI) to 3 state championships and now coaches his daughter Katie, one of the state’s top wrestlers at 100 pounds.

John Sears has more on the RRW team.