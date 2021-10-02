Purdy’s 4 TD passes lead Iowa State past Kansas 59-7

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns in the first quarter and Iowa State routed Kansas 59-7 on Saturday.

Iowa State bounced back with a much-needed win after losing to Baylor last week.

Purdy completed 17 of 22 passes for 245 yards. Hunter Dekkers replaced Purdy at quarterback in the third quarter, completing 2 of 5 passes for 29 yards and rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Hutchinson caught 7 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Kolar, Joe Scates and Jirehl Brock also had touchdown catches for the Cyclones.

Iowa State improves to 3-2 overall. The Cyclones play next at Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 16.