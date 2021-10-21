Purdy hits stride in Brocktober

JOHN SEARS: “After being benched against Iowa, Brock Purdy has looked a lot more like the Brock Purdy everyone expected. The past four games, over 1000 yards passing, nine touchdowns, just one interception, all while completing almost 80% of his passes.”

BROCK PURDY: “After the Iowa game, you know I just feel like, I don’t know, I just was not myself in terms of a football player’s quarterback in that game, and everything. And so I just went back and watched some games from my career, and reminded myself like ‘hey, this is who I am and what I can do’.”

MATT CAMPBELL: “What you’re seeing is veteran leadership. I think you’re seeing poise. You know I certainly think there’s consistency there right now from him, and you know I think though with that evolving, we definitely expect that from Brock.”

SEAN SHAW: “You know him, he’s an amazing player, and you know he’s way-experienced. He knows what he’s doing. He knows his offense like the back of his hand.”

DEREK SCHWEIGER: “You know people use the term Brocktober. It’s just good to see that you know he plays the best football obviously when we need it. And you know it’s a testament to his hard work and dedication to this team.”

BROCK PURDY: “I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to watch film to be honest with myself. Just because you are going into the season, and you had a good year last year doesn’t mean that you’re automatically just gonna be awesome next year.”

JOHN SEARS: “Purdy owns or shares 30 school records. On Saturday, he’ll put his name atop another record: career completions. Brock needs just four more to pass Bret Meyer for the all-time lead.

In Ames, John Sears WHO 13 sports.”

Photo: AP