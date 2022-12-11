Former Iowa State football star Brock Purdy made the most of his first NFL start. He outplayed the most successful quarterback in history, Tom Brady. The 49ers beat Brady’s Buccaneers, 35-7.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Purdy becomes the first quarterback to win while making first NFL start against Tom Brady. (source: NFL research) Previous QBs were 0-6. Purdy was 16-21 for 185 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT. The rookie also ran for a TD. Purdy and the 49ers were so efficient, Purdy watched most of the 4th quarter from the safety of the San Francisco sideline.



Tom Brady struggled, by his standards. 34-55 for 253 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. Bucs fall to 6-7. 49ers now 9-4.



Purdy set 32 school records at Iowa State University.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Photos: AP