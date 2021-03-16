Prohm Releases Statement of Thanks for Time at Iowa State Following His Dismissal

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Steve Prohm released a statement Tuesday addressing Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard’s decision to part ways with the men’s basketball coach.

Monday, Pollard announced the end of Prohm’s time at Iowa State following a 2020-21 season where the Cyclones only won two games and went winless in the Big 12 Conference and a losing 2019-20 season where the team had a record of 12-20. He went into further detail Tuesday in a video to fans.

Prohm did have some highlights to his Iowa State career, winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament twice and making three appearances in the NCAA tournament — with a Sweet 16 trip in his first season as coach.

In Prohm’s statement on Twitter he said though his time at Iowa State didn’t end as he hoped, he’s focusing on the great accomplishments that were made. View the rest of the statement below: