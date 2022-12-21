All around central Iowa, high school athletes used Wednesday’s early National Signing Day to ink letters of intent with their collegiate athletic programs.

The biggest story was in Pleasant Hill, where Southeast Polk’s Kadyn Proctor signed his LOI with Alabama less than 24 hours after announcing that he was flipping his commitment from Iowa to the Crimson Tide.

Proctor said NIL money was not a factor, and he wants to go to a place where he can grow.

Also at Southeast Polk, Ram star Abu Sama signed with Iowa State. Sama rushed for 6 touchdowns in the 5A state championship game, and will play running back in Ames.

At Des Moines North, David Caulker signed his letter of intent with the Cyclones. Caulker flipped from Iowa to Iowa State in November, and revealed that he’ll be the first person in his family to go to college.

Other local athletes that signed included Norwalk’s Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and Harlan’s Aidan Hall who signed with Iowa.

Ankeny teammates JJ Kohl and Jamison Patton, as well as Urbandale’s Kai Black and Nevada’s Carson Rhodes, all signed with the Cyclones.