PREVIEW: Timme-Garza Matchup Key in Gonzaga-Iowa Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (AP) — No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Iowa face off in a top-5 college basketball matchup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday.

If you like offense, this is your game. Iowa and Gonzaga are the top two teams in the Kenpom.com offensive rankings, with the Hawkeyes averaging 118.9 points per 100 possessions and the Zags 117.7.

Iowa’s Luka Garza will go against Drew Timme in a matchup of the nation’s top big men.

Gonzaga will be coming off of a long layoff. The Zags have had five games called off since Dec. 2 because of COVID-19 issues, including a 1-2 matchup with Baylor.

The game tips off at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS.