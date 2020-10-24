PREVIEW: Hawkeye QB Petras Slated for Debut Start Against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — For the fifth time under head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes will have a quarterback making his first career start in the season opener.

Spencer Petras, a redshirt sophomore, doesn’t have loads of game experience, but he received nothing but high praise and confidence from his teammates and coaches.

“He’s practicing well right now, so we have every confidence he’ll play well this year,” said Ferentz. “He’ll have some ups and downs. He’s a first-year player, everyone does. He’ll be anxious and nervous on Saturday, just like all of us will. That’s just competition. But I think he’ll do an outstanding job.”

“I consider myself a natural leader, comfortable around my teammates. I think it’s important for the quarterback to be a leader and be able to set the tone and make sure we have a good tempo and good energy about us at practice. That’s something that comes naturally to me,” said Petras.

The good news for Petras is he has a lot of help and experience around him. Iowa has possibly the deepest wide receiving core in Hawkeye history.

Both of Ferentz’s Big Ten championships have come with a first-year starting quarterback. Those quarterbacks were Brad Banks and Drew Tate. C.J. Beathard almost made that number three, but the Hawkeyes lost to Michigan State in the conference title game.

Iowa plays Saturday at Purdue at 2:40 p.m.