AMES – Thomas Pollard was an all-time great high school distance runner at Gilbert, then an All-American in college at Iowa State.

After graduating with a masters in information systems and business analytics, Pollard has a new job in sports, assistant mens basketball coach. Data Analytics Specialist is the official title.

Thomas actually started working with and helping ISU Head Coach TJ Otzelberger back when TJ was the coach at South Dakota State, preparing analytics projects about the Jackrabbit team. That attention to detail and help, has turned in to a full-time job with Iowa State.



Pollard gathers all the data from each game, puts together a scouting report, postgame report, efficiency numbers, out of bounds plays, defensive rebounding, etc. you name it he’s crunching the numbers to give ISU the best possible chance to win. And, he’s also bringing loads of energy on the bench.

