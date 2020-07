Sacramento, California -- Sacramento Kings forward and former Ames High School standout Harrison Barnes announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Prior to the them leaving last week, I tested positive for COVID-19. I've been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I'm cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so," reads the full post by Barnes.