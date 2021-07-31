Pleasant Valley beats Johnston 14-5 to win 4A state baseball championship

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Top-ranked Pleasant Valley beat No. 3 Johnston 14-5 to win the 4A state baseball championship on Saturday.

The Dragons were unable to defend their 2020 state title after two big innings from the Spartans.

Johnston’s Spencer Campidilli struck first in the game with a solo home run in the third inning. Johnston led 3-2 in the fourth inning, but Pleasant Valley took control by scoring six runs in both the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.

Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Mumey had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. The Spartans’ Matthew Meyer had two hits, three RBIs, and pitched four innings to earn the win. Pleasant Valley catcher Ryan Thoreson tallied three hits.

Johnston’s Miles Risley and Connor Canny both had three hits and one RBI apiece. Michael Siemer had two hits, including a double. Pitcher Jacob Wolver received his first loss of the season, giving up six runs and eight hits in three innings.

Find the complete box score here.