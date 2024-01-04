PERRY, Iowa — In light of Thursday’s school shooting in Perry, all Perry athletic competition scheduled through the weekend is off.

Perry athletic director Katelyn Whelchel tells WHO 13 that all girls and boys JV and varsity basketball games at Greene County, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, have been postponed. There is no word yet on potential make-up plans for those games.

Perry withdrew from a boys wrestling meet at Gilbert, and a girls wrestling meet at Nevada, that were both scheduled for Thursday. Boys and girls wrestling will also not compete at Saturday tournaments at Ames and Ogden, respectively.

Whelchel says that there is no plan for any Perry athletics beyond this weekend. Bluejays girls JV and varsity basketball is scheduled to visit Des Moines North on Monday, and boys varsity is scheduled to visit Grand View Christian on Tuesday.