PELLA – The Pella Christian cross country team is having another great season, Eagles trying to make it back to state after ending a 14 year drought last year.

But one person is missing from the lineup this season, Junior Ryan Natelborg.

On July 30th, just 2 days before practice was set to start, Ryan and friends were up in Wisconsin on vacation. While hanging out at the beach on Devils Lake, Ryan went to dive in the water, but that’s when everything went horribly wrong. Ryan hit his head on the sand, and all of a sudden couldn’t move, lying face down in the water.

Luckily, after almost two minutes he was picked up and pulled to shore by friends, teammates and a nurse near by. Ryan was alive, but still not able to move. He was taken to the hospital, underwent emergency surgery, but the result was a fractured C5 vertebrae, Ryan was paralyzed.

The past couple months Ryan has been rehabbing in Colorado, and he now has some movement with his arms and hands. But the everyday process is about learning how to live with limited mobility.

His teammates have dedicated the season to him, and Ryan stays in contact on a daily basis with the team and coaches. His positive attitude and outlook is inspiring to anyone he comes in contact with.

John Sears has the entire story.