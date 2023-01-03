Iowa junior Patrick McCaffery says he’ll take an indefinite break from basketball to deal with his anxiety.



Here’s McCaffery’s statement released by Iowa Sports Information:



“I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”



Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, walks on the court with his sons Patrick, left, and Connor, right, during Iowa’s NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Patrick McCaffery is the son of head coach Fran McCaffery and younger brother of senior Connor McCaffery. Fran McCaffery released this statement:



“Patrick is one of the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis. It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple weeks. Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates, and administration as he fights through this. All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone. We will be with him every step of the way.”



Patrick McCaffery averages 13 points and 4 rebounds a game.



Iowa is 0-3 in the Big Ten and returns to action Thursday. The Hawkeyes host No. 15 Indiana at 8 p.m. in Iowa City.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)