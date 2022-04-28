FILE – Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State, two FCS schools, could be first-rounders in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The NFL Draft first round featured a UNI Panther for the first time. New Orleans Saints selected mammoth offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the 19th overall pick. Penning is 6-7, 325. He watched the draft with friends and family at the Other Place in his hometown of Clear Lake. Penning graduated from Newman Catholic.



Penning wasn’t the only Iowa boy drafted in the first round. The Baltimore Ravens picked Iowa’s All-American Center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick. Linderbaum watched the draft with friends and family in West Branch.



Iowa State had hoped to end a nearly 50-year first round drought. All-American Breece Hall was projected by some draft experts to go in the top 32, but no running backs were selected.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Photos: AP