PANORA – Panorama High School’s Jaidyn Sellers is a 2-time state champ in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Sellers is trying to add a Drake Relays title to her resume this week.

The Junior is one of the fastest runners in the state, but track almost never happened. Jaidyn was, and still is, much more in to softball, basketball and volleyball. But her coaches and friends begged her to come out for track as a Freshman, she did, and the rest is history.

John Sears has more on the best Panorama girls athlete of all-time.