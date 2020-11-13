Packers Great Paul Hornung Dies at 84 After Battle with Dementia

Half back Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., Dec. 25, 1965. The stadium will be the scene of Sunday’s NFL Western Conference playoff game with the Baltimore Colts. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers great and Hall of Famer Paul Hornung has died.

ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

In a year in which we've already lost Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley, now Paul Hornung has died, as well. He was something else. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) November 13, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Hornung died at the age of 84 after a battle with dementia.

The Louisville Sports Commission announced today that Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung died after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

Hornung, nicknamed The Golden Boy, was a running back for the Packers from 1957 to 1966, playing on teams that won four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl. He was also the first Heisman Trophy winner to play pro football, be selected as the first overall selection in the Draft, win NFL MVP, and be inducted into both the professional and college football halls of fame.

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 1959 file photo, Paul Hornung (5) of the Green Bay Packers goes through the line in an inter-squad game in Green Bay, Wis. Pro football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Hornung on Thursday, July 7, 2016, sued equipment manufacturer Riddell Inc., saying their football helmets that he wore during his professional career in the 1950 and ‘60s failed to protect him from brain injury. (AP Photo, File)

Former Packer great, Paul Hornung, right, talks with half back Donny Anderson during the team’s practice session in Green Bay, Aug. 8, 1968. Hornung was in the city to participate in the Salute to Vince Lombardi Day celebration. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)

Paul Hornung, left, former great running back for the Green Bay Packers, visits with Packer rookie Travis Williams in the dressing room after practice session in Green Bay, Dec. 27, 1967. Hornung watched his old team prepare for Sunday’s NFL championship game against Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)

Green Bay half back Paul Hornung, left, winces as he tells injured quarterback Bart Starr about his chest and leg injuries following Green Bay’s victory over Baltimore in the Western Division playoff game, Dec. 27, 1965. Today it was announced that Hornung is expected to be able to play in the championship game against Cleveland, but Starr, who bruised his back muscle, is still questionable. (AP Photo)

Paul Hornung, right, Green Bay Packers back who was named the NFL’s MVP, receives the “Headline” award from the Byline Club of Kansas City, Jan. 21, 1962, from Merle Harmon, a sportscaster. Hornung now is an Army private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Former Green Bay Packer Paul Hornung waved to the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers have lost multiple legendary players this year.

In February, former safety Willie Wood died at 83 after suffering from dementia for over a decade.

Former defensive end Willie Davis passed away in April after an extended illness.

Less than a month ago, cornerback Herb Adderley passed away at the age of 81.

