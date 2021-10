MINBURN, Iowa – Every year a cold October rain near the Voas Nature Area brings about a much anticipated event: The migration of the Tiger Salamanders in the immediate area.

The salamanders, being amphibians, need to be near a wet area. They wait for their annual autumnal move from ditches, fields and other areas back to the wetlands where they were born until a cool wet day or night. Being nocturnal, many of them make their move at night. Wednesday there was a good number crossing roads around the wetlands near Minburn.