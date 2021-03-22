Oregon Ducks Eliminate Iowa Hawkeyes in Second Round, 95-80

Iowa center Luka Garza (55), Joe Toussaint (1) and Tony Perkins (11) talk during the first half of a men’s college basketball game against Oregon in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to Iowa City on Monday after losing a matinee game in the NCAA tournament to the Oregon Ducks on Monday, 95-80.

The Hawkeyes were favored as the two-seed in the matchup, but were thoroughly outplayed by the Ducks all day Monday. Oregon took a 10-point lead to end the first half and the Hawkeyes never got any closer in the second half. Luka Garza lead Iowa with 36 points to close out his career as a Hawkeye. Garza leaves as the school’s all-time scoring leader.

The Hawkeyes’ lack-of-perimeter defense sunk them in the game against Oregon, as it has throughout the season. The Ducks shot 59% from the field, including 45% from 3-point range. Four Ducks finished in double-digits. The Ducks will move on to play the winner of Kansas vs. USC. That game will be played at 8:40 pm on Monday.

For the Ducks this is the fifth for the Ducks since Dana Altman took over as head coach in the 2010-2011 season. The Hawkeyes hired Fran McCaffery that same season. He has yet to take the Hawkeyes beyond the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa started the season ranked #5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and reached a high of #3 on the list in Week 4. The Hawkeyes ended the regular season where they started, at #5.

WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy is in Indianapolis following the Hawkeyes in the tournament. Look for updates from Keith on Twitter @murphykeith, www.WHO13.com, and on-air beginning at 4pm this evening.