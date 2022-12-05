WAUKEE — The Waukee basketball team felt like it was already in for a good season in 2022-23.

But the Warriors brought back reinforcements.

After one year at Link Academy in Missouri, top prospect and Iowa State commit Omaha Biliew announced in June that he’d be transferring back to Waukee for his senior season. Biliew helped the Warriors win the 2021 state championship before making the move to the prep school.

The return makes Waukee a state title favorite, as shown in Omaha’s re-debut last Tuesday. Biliew scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the Warriors’ 75-51 win over Ankeny.

Biliew is the No. 9-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, and is Iowa State’s highest-ranked commitment in its men’s basketball history. He figures to be an immediate attraction upon his arrival in Ames.

Waukee is now 3-0 after starting the season with wins over Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Linn-Mar.

Mark Freund caught up with Biliew and the Warriors.