Norwalk Wins Little Hawkeye Conference Wrestling Title

NEWTON — Norwalk won the Little Hawkeye Conference wrestling championship on Saturday with 277.5 points, more than 50 points ahead of second-place Indianola. The Warriors had six individual champions, including Trenton Harper at 120 pounds.

Indianola came in second, led by a pair of brothers claiming individual crowns. Bowen and Ryder Downey won titles at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively.

Pella’s Damion Clark (113) and Dallas Center-Grimes’ Jacob Fistler (126) were among the other champions on Saturday.