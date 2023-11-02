In the class 5A Iowa high school state volleyball championship match, the Dowling Catholic Maroons and Waukee Northwest Wolves both competed hard as they each tried to win their first state title. In the end, it was Waukee Northwest 25-25-17-19-15, Dowling Catholic 22-15-25-25-12.



Mark Freund reports from Xtream Arena in Coralville.



