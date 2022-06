DES MOINES – North Polar Bear Junior David Caulker is the 2nd North player to commit to Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes in as many years.

Caulker is a rising Defensive End, 6’4″240 pounds, who also held offers from the likes of Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Caulker still has 1 year left at North, and will join the Hawkeyes in 2023.