DES MOINES, Iowa — Northern Iowa defeated Drake 74-69 in overtime at the Knapp Center on Saturday.

Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter scored a game-high 23 points, and Trae Berhow added 16 points for the Panthers. Northern Iowa guard Tywhon Pickford grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go with eight points. Northern Iowa took revenge after losing to Drake in overtime in Cedar Falls two weeks ago.

Drake led by as many as ten points in the first half, but saw its lead diminish to two points by halftime. It remained a tight game throughout the second half. Drake trailed by three points with about 30 seconds remaining and did well to tie the game 63-63 and force overtime. But Drake’s offense went cold in the overtime period, and Northern Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 11-6 to earn a big conference win.

Tucker DeVries scored a team-high 15 points for Drake. D.J. Wilkins (13 points), Roman Penn (11 points), ShanQuan Hemphill (10 points) and Garrett Sturtz (10 points) all scored in double figures.

With the win, Northern Iowa jumps ahead of Drake to second place behind Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. The conference title race remains tight between Loyola, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri State with several games remaining.

Drake (17-7, 8-3 MVC) hosts Missouri State (17-7, 8-3 MVC) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa (13-9, 9-3 MVC) hosts Southern Illinois (11-12, 4-7 MVC) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.