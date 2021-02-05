North Polk, Bondurant-Farrar Girls Win; North Boys Beat Roosevelt

A big upset highlighted Central Iowa’s high school basketball action on Friday.

Class 4A’s No. 13 team, North Polk, scored a 44-37 upset over No. 2 Ballard Friday night. Tied at 31 to the fourth quarter, the Comets got a late lead and iced the game at the free throw line. It’s Ballard’s first loss of the season.

No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar got a nice road win over No. 9 Gilbert. The Bluejays went down 6-0 before scoring seven-straight in the first quarter, eventually finishing the quarter with a 15-7 lead after a Riley Gilroy buzzer-beating three.

The North boys continued to make their case for the boys city championship with a 43-40 win over Roosevelt. After no scoring for nearly two and a half minutes to open the game, the offenses finally got rolling.