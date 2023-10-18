ALLEMAN — The North Polk volleyball team has only made the state tournament once, back in 2016.
The Comets, 28-9 and ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, hope to make history this postseason.
North Polk hosts Boone in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
by: Mark Freund
Posted:
Updated:
ALLEMAN — The North Polk volleyball team has only made the state tournament once, back in 2016.
The Comets, 28-9 and ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, hope to make history this postseason.
North Polk hosts Boone in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now