Des Moines – The North Polar Bears are off to one of their best starts on the football field in a long time, 2-1. Wins over Hoover, East, mixed in with a loss to Sioux City North.

Its been 6 years since the Polar Bears started 2-1, and it’s been 14 years since they’ve won more than 2 games in a season.

North is led on offense by RB Aron Gonkaryon, class 5A’s leading rusher with 708 yards.